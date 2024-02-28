Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,695 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron during the second quarter worth $32,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Price Performance

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.