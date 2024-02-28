Profund Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 87,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $23,746,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %

IDYA opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

