Profund Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LYB opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

