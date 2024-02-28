Profund Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuvalent by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $5,228,502.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,281,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $5,228,502.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,774,246 shares in the company, valued at $133,281,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $3,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,150 shares of company stock worth $14,577,684. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Nuvalent Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Articles

