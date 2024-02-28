Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,135 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.76.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,808,207.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,984 shares of company stock worth $23,476,700. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

