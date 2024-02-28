Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $637,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,982 shares of company stock worth $2,685,762. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $263.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $263.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

