Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 16.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.5% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 54,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

