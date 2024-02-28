Profund Advisors LLC Sells 8,237 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,196,000 after purchasing an additional 273,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,798,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,278,000 after acquiring an additional 502,330 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Veracyte Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.68. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

