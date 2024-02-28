Profund Advisors LLC Sells 9,382 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

