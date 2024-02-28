Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 781,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 432,276 shares.The stock last traded at $53.27 and had previously closed at $53.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $142,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,341.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,624,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,318 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,744. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Progress Software by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.