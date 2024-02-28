Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

PGNY opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. Progyny has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,491. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after acquiring an additional 353,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,270,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,484,000 after acquiring an additional 112,549 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 352,414.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,744 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after acquiring an additional 86,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Progyny by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 293,192 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

