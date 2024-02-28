Prom Price Hits $11.41 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Prom has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $208.15 million and $9.45 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for $11.41 or 0.00018991 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00014906 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00016634 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,993.02 or 0.99894433 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 421,943.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00179934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.291934 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $10,197,372.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

