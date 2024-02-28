ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Position Trimmed by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of ProPetro worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 40.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 119.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 32.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

