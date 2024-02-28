ProPetro Holding Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PUMP. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $831.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.21. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 40.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 119.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 32.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

