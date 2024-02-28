ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $26.93

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.93, but opened at $28.42. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 6,513,339 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,638,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567,421 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,213,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,295,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after buying an additional 208,988 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,032,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 97,146 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 770.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 596,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 528,205 shares during the period.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.