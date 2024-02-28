ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVXY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,781.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,842,000 after acquiring an additional 497,650 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 781.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

