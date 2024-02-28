Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.02. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.
Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics
In other news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on PTGX. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PTGX
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.
