PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) versus Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) and PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Peabody Energy and PT Bumi Resources Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 PT Bumi Resources Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peabody Energy presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.54%. Given Peabody Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Peabody Energy is more favorable than PT Bumi Resources Tbk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

82.3% of Peabody Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Peabody Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Peabody Energy and PT Bumi Resources Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy 15.36% 21.45% 13.04% PT Bumi Resources Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peabody Energy and PT Bumi Resources Tbk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy $4.95 billion 0.66 $759.60 million $4.98 5.04 PT Bumi Resources Tbk N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -0.83

Peabody Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bumi Resources Tbk. PT Bumi Resources Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peabody Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Peabody Energy beats PT Bumi Resources Tbk on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments. It is involved in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About PT Bumi Resources Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Bumi Resources Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining activities in Indonesia. It operates through Coal, Services, Oil and Gas, and Gold segments. The Coal segment engages in the exploration, exploitation, and sale of coal deposits. The Services segment offers marketing and management services. The Oil and Gas segment explores for oil and gas properties. The Gold segment explores for gold properties. The company also exports its products. PT Bumi Resources Tbk was formerly known as PT Bumi Modern Tbk. and changed its name to PT Bumi Resources Tbk in September 2000. PT Bumi Resources Tbk was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Jakarta Selatan, Indonesia. PT Bumi Resources Tbk is a subsidiary of Long Haul Holdings Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.