Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. 460,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,721. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

