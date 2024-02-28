Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.600-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. 1,773,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,971. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.95.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 673,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,210,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 212,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

