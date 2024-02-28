Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Issued By Zacks Research

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will earn $5.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG stock opened at $156.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.42. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

