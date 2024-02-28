Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Issued By HC Wainwright

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BIT Mining in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BIT Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BIT Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS.

NYSE:BTCM opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. BIT Mining has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

