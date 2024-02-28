Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $13.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $13.57. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $178.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2024 earnings at $82.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $173.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $202.67 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Trading Down 0.6 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,478.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,576.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,257.96. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,383.18 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 2.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.