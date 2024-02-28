Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $68.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,620,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,846,000 after acquiring an additional 958,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

