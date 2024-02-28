Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Cut by Analyst

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$62.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$64.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$62.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

