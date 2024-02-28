Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $195.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.46.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,077,000 after acquiring an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,600,000 after acquiring an additional 43,446 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $430,776,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.