Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Lowered by Wedbush

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

