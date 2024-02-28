Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

NGT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Newmont Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$40.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$40.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.07.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.95%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

