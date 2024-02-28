Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Newpark Resources, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newpark Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NR opened at $6.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $546.70 million, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 2.78. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 229.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 413,182 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,293,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

