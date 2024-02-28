Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $149.70 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $153.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

