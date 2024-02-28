Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Premier, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premier in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Premier’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Premier’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Premier Stock Up 1.6 %

Premier stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth $1,712,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Premier by 984.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 471,131 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,194,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 267.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 126,662 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.