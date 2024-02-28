Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCI. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:RCI opened at $45.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,709,377,000 after buying an additional 4,405,888 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954,351 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $594,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $520,980,000 after buying an additional 2,372,306 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.3742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

