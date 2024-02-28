Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $173.54 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $176.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.36.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,052,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,153,724,000 after buying an additional 13,100,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $2,074,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,220 shares in the company, valued at $19,702,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

