Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Cut by Analyst

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Algoma Central Price Performance

Shares of ALC opened at C$15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$579.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of C$14.14 and a 12 month high of C$16.32.

Algoma Central Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Insider Transactions at Algoma Central

In other Algoma Central news, Director Jens Grønning purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.07 per share, with a total value of C$30,140.00. Company insiders own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Central Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.