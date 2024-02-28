Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Cut by Analyst

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Shares of ALC opened at C$15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$579.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of C$14.14 and a 12 month high of C$16.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

In other Algoma Central news, Director Jens Grønning purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.07 per share, with a total value of C$30,140.00. Company insiders own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

