Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Increased by Analyst

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2026 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

NYSE XOM opened at $104.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.02. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

