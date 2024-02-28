Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

FE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE:FE opened at $36.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

