Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 295,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 189,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,180,384.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

