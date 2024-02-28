Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Issued By Zacks Research

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for H&R Block in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.78. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 198.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 148,274 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

