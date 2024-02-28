Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Boosted by Zacks Research

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after acquiring an additional 198,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.