Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $175.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

