Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the network technology company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $314.75 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.11. The firm has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,293 shares of company stock worth $52,718,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

