Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Nordson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Trading Down 1.1 %

NDSN opened at $268.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nordson has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $275.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.