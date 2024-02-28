Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Insider Belinda Hutchinson Acquires 6,979 Shares

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Free Report) insider Belinda Hutchinson acquired 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.19 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of A$36,221.01 ($23,673.86).

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,231.62, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

