Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Qifu Technology comprises approximately 3.8% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Old Well Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Qifu Technology worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 91.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the second quarter worth $84,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Nomura began coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 109,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

