Quaker Chemical (KWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $197.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 219.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $138.67 and a fifty-two week high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.44 and a 200-day moving average of $178.81.

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

