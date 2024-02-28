Quaker Chemical (KWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Quaker Chemical Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $197.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 219.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $138.67 and a fifty-two week high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.44 and a 200-day moving average of $178.81.
Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical
In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Quaker Chemical Company Profile
Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.
