Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 326,280 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,280 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Xylem worth $72,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock opened at $125.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.34. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.