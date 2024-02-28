Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,399 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $95,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $203.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $204.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

