Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990,790 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.29% of DraftKings worth $73,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 188,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $500,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in DraftKings by 7.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in DraftKings by 581.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.48.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $8,821,393.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,107,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,412,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,375,997 shares of company stock valued at $94,055,100. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.