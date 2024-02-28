Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $59.37 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,932 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 209,528 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $59,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

Autodesk stock opened at $256.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $269.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

