Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 250,669 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,607,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,669 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $85,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,288 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,265,000 after acquiring an additional 129,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

